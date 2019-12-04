Police say homes have been found for GMH Park rough sleepers

Accommodation has been found for the people who have been part of the 'large encampment' of tents in Geraldine Mary Harmsworth Park, according to local police.

"Following a joint piece of work between the local police and Southwark Council I can confirm that as of today the large encampment of tents in Geraldine Mary Harmsworth Park is gone," wrote Inspector Owen Pyle on local social networks on Wednesday.

"In relation to those who were living in the tents we have managed to secure them proper permanent accommodation in shelters or supported living. This means that they no longer have to sleep rough in the Park.

"The local authority have secured the site to prevent further people from camping there. We will continue to monitor the area to prevent this from recurring.

"Should you have any further issues in GMH Park or have any concerns you would like to raise, please email PC Ryan Gorman and PC Paul Mayes from the local ward team who will look into it. They can be contacted on [email protected]."

When the SE1 website visited the park on Wednesday evening, one tent could be seen near the Imperial War Museum.