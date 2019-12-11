Bermondsey & Old Southwark candidates face the public at hustings

The four candidates hoping to be the next MP for Bermondsey and Old Souyhwark faced an audience of local residents at St George the Martyr on Thursday night.

The hustings were organised by Living Bankside whose executive chair Amir Eden presided at the event.

The panel included all four candidates:

• Humaira Ali, Liberal Democrat

• Andrew Baker, Conservative Party

• Neil Coyle, Labour Party

• Alex Matthews, Brexit Party