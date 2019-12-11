London SE1 community website

Bermondsey & Old Southwark candidates face the public at hustings

Wednesday 11 December 2019
The four candidates hoping to be the next MP for Bermondsey and Old Souyhwark faced an audience of local residents at St George the Martyr on Thursday night.

The hustings were organised by Living Bankside whose executive chair Amir Eden presided at the event.

Watch video of the hustings here

The panel included all four candidates:

Humaira Ali, Liberal Democrat
• Andrew Baker, Conservative Party
Neil Coyle, Labour Party
• Alex Matthews, Brexit Party

