Fire brigade serves enforcement notice on Nautical School

The London Nautical School - a boys' secondary school in Stamford Street - has been served with an enforcement notice by the London Fire Brigade who have given the governors till February to bring fire safety up to scratch.

The school was served with the enforcement notice in November under article 30 of the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005.

The fire brigade identified eight breaches of fire safety rules at the school:

• Failure to take general fire precautions to ensure the safety of persons on the premises.

• Failure to provide adequate fire separation between floors only.

• Failure in the effective management of the preventive and protective measures.

• Failure to nominate competent persons to implement firefighting measures.

• Failure to ensure non automatic fire fighting equipment is easily accessible/easy to use/indicated by signs.

• Failure to provide and/or maintain adequate and clearly indicated emergency routes and exits that lead to a place of safety.

• Failure to ensure that the premises and any facilities, equipment and devices are maintained in an efficient state, in effective working order and in good repair.

• Failure to ensure employees receive adequate safety training.

A spokesman for the school told the SE1 website: "On behalf of the governing body at London Nautical, we can confirm that we are working closely with the London Fire Brigade with the support of Lambeth Council to address the concerns raised in the recent report from the fire service.

"The safety of our pupils and wider school community is paramount and we have already addressed a number of items that were of concern to the brigade.

"The school has an action plan in place to move forward in relation to all items within the report, which has been shared with the fire brigade, Lambeth Council and the school governing body."

More than 600 boys attend the school which is located on the Lambeth/Southwark border in Stamford Street.

A new headteacher – Michael Schofield – joined the school at the start of the autumn term. At the same time Ofsted published a report of an inspection carried out last summer which rated the school as 'requires improvement'.