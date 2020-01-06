London SE1 community website

Druid Street attempted murder: police renew appeal 3 months on

Monday 6 January 2020
Three months after a teenage boy was stabbed in Druid Street, local police officers have been delivering witness appeal leaflets to nearby residents.

This weekend every household on the Arnold Estate has received a leaflet from the London Bridge & West Bermondsey safer neighbourhood team appealing for information about the incident which took place on Sunday 6 October last year.

Police believe that the altercation took place near the St John Bakery in Druid Street at about 10.10pm.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was treated in hospital for over a week for his stab wounds.

"A large group of young males are believe to have been involved in the incident and it likely caused a lot of commotion," say police.

Anyone with information should call DC Sascha Eady at Walworth Police Station on 07776 668302 quoting 3033240/19.

