London SE1 community website

Potters Fields Park to host Euro 2020 'football village'

Wednesday 15 January 2020
London SE1 website team

Plans for Potters Fields Park to host a 'football village' during this summer's Euro 2020 championship have been announced by the Mayor of London.

Potters Fields Park to host Euro 2020 'football village'

The Mayor revealed at the end of December that Potters Fields Park, next to City Hall and Tower Bridge, will host a family-oriented free 'Football Village' throughout the tournament.

It will feature free activities for all the family, including cultural entertainment, football drills and skills and community activities.

A similar event was held in the park during the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympics.

Some Euro 2020 games will also be screened at the Football Village, although England matches and other high-profile matches will be screened at locations with a bigger capacity.

"I am so excited that we are hosting seven games at next summer's championship," said Sadiq Khan.

"Once again, we will show that London is open to the world as we welcome sports fans and football stars from all over Europe."

Sheila Benjamin, chief executive of the Potters Fields Park Management Trust, said: "The EUROs will be one of the highlights of 2020 and we are delighted to be working with the Mayor and other agencies to showcase London as the greatest city in the world.

"We will be working closely with businesses and local residents to deliver a memorable summer experience and can't wait to welcome Londoners and visitors from around the world to Potters Fields during the tournament."

An FAQ about the Football Village can be found on the Mayor of London website.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
This article on a map
Map
More to read
Related forum discussions
January at a glance
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031 
See what's on in February 2020...
Keep up with SE1 news

We have three email newsletters for you to choose from:

Daily Weekly Monthly
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour