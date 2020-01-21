London SE1 community website

Blackfriars Road: burst water main shuts Southwark Station

Tuesday 21 January 2020
London SE1 website team

Blackfriars Road was shut to traffic on Tuesday morning and Southwark Underground Station was closed to passengers after a burst water main flooded the road.

Blackfriars Road: burst water main shuts Southwark Station
The scene at 9am after the water had receded

The burst water main happened at about 5am on Tuesday, causing chaos at the junction of Blackfriars Road, The Cut and Stamford Street.

Fire crews from Dowgate and Lambeth were called to the scene, along with Thames Water and Transport for London staff as well as officers from the British Transport Police and Metropolitan Police.

Residents across a wide swathe of SE1 reported low water pressure.

Comments

View related forum thread

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
This article on a map
Map
More to read
Related forum discussions
January at a glance
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031 
See what's on in February 2020...
Keep up with SE1 news

We have three email newsletters for you to choose from:

Daily Weekly Monthly
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour