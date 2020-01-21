Blackfriars Road: burst water main shuts Southwark Station

Blackfriars Road was shut to traffic on Tuesday morning and Southwark Underground Station was closed to passengers after a burst water main flooded the road.

The scene at 9am after the water had receded

The burst water main happened at about 5am on Tuesday, causing chaos at the junction of Blackfriars Road, The Cut and Stamford Street.

Fire crews from Dowgate and Lambeth were called to the scene, along with Thames Water and Transport for London staff as well as officers from the British Transport Police and Metropolitan Police.

Residents across a wide swathe of SE1 reported low water pressure.