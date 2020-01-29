London SE1 community website

Holocaust Memorial Day: wreaths laid in GMH Park

Wednesday 29 January 2020
London SE1 website team

Civic leaders from many London boroughs joined diplomats and local dignitaries in Geraldine Mary Harmsworth Park on Monday for Southwark's annual Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony.

Holocaust Memorial Day: wreaths laid in GMH Park
Deputy Mayor of Southwark Barrie Hargrove with deputy lieutenant Simon Duckworth and the Lord Mayor of Westminster
Holocaust Memorial Day: wreaths laid in GMH Park
HHJ Usha Karu, Recorder of Southwark, represented the local judiciary
Holocaust Memorial Day: wreaths laid in GMH Park
Florence Eshalomi MP, Southwark Council leader Peter John, Neil Coyle MP and Southwark Council chief executive Eleanor Kelly
Holocaust Memorial Day: wreaths laid in GMH Park
Cllr Maria Linforth-Hall represented the Southwark Liberal Democrats
Holocaust Memorial Day: wreaths laid in GMH Park
A representative of the Israeli embassy
Holocaust Memorial Day: wreaths laid in GMH Park
Chief Superintendent Simon Messinger

Flowers were laid at both the Holocaust Memorial Tree and the Soviet War Memorial to remember the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp by the Soviet Army.

Southwark's civic representatives were led by deputy lieutenant Simon Duckworth and deputy mayor Barrie Hargrove. They were joined by the Lord Mayor of Westminster and mayors of around one third of London's boroughs.

Southwark Council held its Holocaust Memorial Day event at the Imperial War Museum where speakers included South Bermondsey councillor Leo Pollak who spoke of his own family's experiences during the Second World War.

