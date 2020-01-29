Holocaust Memorial Day: wreaths laid in GMH Park

Civic leaders from many London boroughs joined diplomats and local dignitaries in Geraldine Mary Harmsworth Park on Monday for Southwark's annual Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony.

Deputy Mayor of Southwark Barrie Hargrove with deputy lieutenant Simon Duckworth and the Lord Mayor of Westminster

Flowers were laid at both the Holocaust Memorial Tree and the Soviet War Memorial to remember the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp by the Soviet Army.

Southwark's civic representatives were led by deputy lieutenant Simon Duckworth and deputy mayor Barrie Hargrove. They were joined by the Lord Mayor of Westminster and mayors of around one third of London's boroughs.

Southwark Council held its Holocaust Memorial Day event at the Imperial War Museum where speakers included South Bermondsey councillor Leo Pollak who spoke of his own family's experiences during the Second World War.