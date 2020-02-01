London SE1 community website

Blackfriars Road to remain shut for another fortnight

Saturday 1 February 2020
London SE1 website team

Blackfriars Road is likely to be closed for a further two weeks whilst Thames Water repairs a burst water main. The Cut and Union Street will be shut to through traffic for several weeks after that.

Blackfriars Road to remain shut for another fortnight

Blackfriars Road has already been shut for nearly two weeks since the road was flooded by a burst water main on Tuesday 21 January.

The SE1 website asked Thames Water for an update on repair work after contradictory reports were circulated by local politicians on Friday.

"Blackfriars Road is set to remain closed until around 13 February while we carry our more work on our pipe," a Thames Water spokeswoman said.

"The Cut and Union Street will be closed for a few more weeks after that so we can reline the pipe once the damaged section has been repaired."

Buses which usually use Blackfriars Road are diverted via Stamford Street and Waterloo Road.

Cycleway 6 on Blackfriars Road remains open, with cyclists asked to dismount whilst passing the roadworks.

Comments

View related forum thread

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
This article on a map
Map
More to read
Related forum discussions
February at a glance
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
See what's on in March 2020...
Keep up with SE1 news

We have three email newsletters for you to choose from:

Daily Weekly Monthly
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour