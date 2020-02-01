London SE1 community website

8-storey block of flats proposed for Falmouth Road Surgery site

Saturday 1 February 2020
James Hatts

The Falmouth Road Surgery next to Dickens Square Park could be rebuilt with expanded facilities for the GP practice, funded by the development of 39 flats above the new medical centre.

Falmouth Road Surgery
The tallest part of the new block of flats would stand on the car park site to the left of the image

Plans for the new development – designed by local firm TAS Architects – went on display to local residents on Saturday morning.

The site is owned by Oak Nawana LLP, a family partnership whose members include two doctors and a retired ophthalmologist.

Under the plans, the entrance to the GP surgery would be relocated to Harper Road, with the residential development having its front door on Falmouth Road.

39 flats are proposed in a building up to eight storeys high, with 16 of the homes classed as affordable, including some social rented homes.

The residential scheme includes two roof terraces which are intended to be accessible to all occupiers, regardless of tenure.

The Falmouth Road Surgery is likely to see an influx of new patients as a result of the imminent closure of the Borough Medical Centre.

The current surgery has 8,100 registered patients whilst the new premises have been designed for a list size of 10,000-15,000 patients.

The developer has pledged to find a temporary location for the GP surgery within the triangle bounded by Newington Causeway, Great Dover Street and New Kent Road before the existing building is demolished.

If planning permission is granted, work could start in spring 2021 with the new surgery opening in early 2023.

• There is another chance to see the public exhibition of the proposals on Thursday 6 February.

