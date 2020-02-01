Greater London Authority could adopt GLC coat of arms

Two decades after the creation of the Greater London Authority and nearly 35 years after the abolition of its predecessor the Greater London Council, City Hall could soon adopt the coat of arms previously used by County Hall.

A cross-party motion will be debated by the London Assembly this week, tabled by Labour's Tom Copley and seconded by Conservative Tony Arbour AM: "This Assembly notes that this year is the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Greater London Authority.

"This Assembly further notes that the following year the Greater London Authority will have existed longer than the Greater London Council.

"To commemorate this anniversary, this Assembly calls on the Chair of the Assembly and the Mayor to write jointly to the College of Arms to apply to have the Greater London Council's coat of arms transferred to the Greater London Authority."

The GLC's arms were created in 1965 incorporating symbols of London and Middlesex county councils.

Since the abolition of the GLC in 1986, the arms have been used by the London Fire Brigade.

The GLC shield features on the badge of office worn by the chair of the London Assembly.

The former GLC chamber at County Hall on the South Bank is now used as a theatre, with a production of Agatha Christie's courtroom drama Witness for the Prosecution now in its third year and on its fifth cast, having been seen by more than 260,000 people.

