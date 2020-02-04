London SE1 community website

11-storey office block proposed for Long Lane

Tuesday 4 February 2020
London SE1 website team

Plans for a 11-storey office building on Long Lane - on the site of the Selected Rug Co building - have been submitted to Southwark Council.

11-storey office block proposed for Long Lane
Panter Hudspith says its design takes cues from the Borough and Bermondsey areas
11-storey office block proposed for Long Lane
The existing building

Developers KCN Land claim their scheme for the site at the corner of Long Lane and Pilgrimage Street "is sympathetic and considerate to the surrounding community" and will offer benefits including the widening of Southall Place.

The proposed building will accommodate around 500 employees and is intended to a be a multi-let office complex allowing firms to expand and contract the space they occupy according to changing needs.

According to architects Panter Hudspith, "the building's language takes cue from the scale, rhythm and detailing found in the area's squares of three storey Georgian townhouses, four storey warehouse buildings and the vibrant and varied streetscapes of the nearby high streets.

"The rotated volumes, made from a collage of brickwork, break down the mass of the building to a collection of blocks with a relatable, human scale reminiscent of the factory buildings of the nearby London Leathermarket.

"The varying brickwork tones and horizontal banding take cue from the Georgian and early Victorian streets and Trinity and Merrick Squares nearby."

The existing building has recently been used by CoLab theatre for a variety of immersive productions.

A previous owner of the site proposed a 15-storey 'co-living' development which proved controversial with nearby residents.

Southwark Council's archaeologist Gillian King has warned the developer that "there is high potential for significant archaeological remains – including elements of a complex Roman ritual landscape and possibly burials – to survive on the site" and is recommending early work to excavate the site.

• Planning application 20/AP/0076

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
This article on a map
Map
More to read
Related forum discussions
February at a glance
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
See what's on in March 2020...
Keep up with SE1 news

We have three email newsletters for you to choose from:

Daily Weekly Monthly
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour