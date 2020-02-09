London SE1 community website

Police appeal for witnesses to collision near Borough Market

Sunday 9 February 2020
London SE1 website team

Detectives are appealing for witnesses - or anyone with dash cam footage - to come forward following a fail-to-stop collision that has left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called at approximately 3.40am on Sunday, 9 February to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Southwark Street, SE1.

The collision took place near the junction with Borough High Street, close to Borough Market at London Bridge.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the rider of the motorcycle, a 27-year-old man, was taken to an east London hospital for treatment.

At this stage his condition is being treated as life-threatening.

The car did not stop at the scene and enquiries are underway to trace it.

Road closures remain in place around the scene.

There have been no arrests.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are asking for anyone with images, dash cam footage, or information, to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting ref CAD 1221/9 Feb.

