Storm Ciara: roof lands on top of Bermondsey Street flats

Sunday 9 February 2020
The top end of Bermondsey Street was shut by police on Sunday afternoon after a building lost part of its roof in Storm Ciara.

The roof of the Oxford Drive flats – at the junction of Bermondsey Street and Magdalen Street – was damaged in the storm.

Images on social media appear to show that the roof of a building on Tooley Street may have landed on top of the Oxford Drive development.

Police taped off Bermondsey Street from Tooley Street in the north to Crucifix Lane in the south.

Part of the pavement on Tooley Street – outside the Shad Indian restaurant – was also taped off.

There are 60 flats in the Oxford Drive block.

