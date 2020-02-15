London SE1 community website

Home of Bounty’s Captain William Bligh for sale

Saturday 15 February 2020
James Hatts

A house once occupied by William Bligh - best known as the captain of the Bounty - is up for sale with an asking price of £2.75 million.

Home of Bounty’s Captain William Bligh for sale
Home of Bounty’s Captain William Bligh for sale

In 1789 Bligh survived a 4,000-mile voyage in an open boat after disaffected crewmen on the HMS Bounty staged a mutiny in the Pacific.

The story of the Bounty and its crew has been the subject of five feature films and a stage musical.

100 Lambeth Road was Bligh's home from 1794 onwards, but he left his family behind when he was appointed governor of New South Wales in 1805.

After his death in 1817 Captain Bligh was buried in the churchyard of St Mary-at-Lambeth and his Coade stone tomb is now the centrepiece of the Sackler Garden at the Garden Museum.

The house – opposite Geraldine Mary Harmsworth Park in Lambeth Road – is marked with a blue plaque that was installed by the London County Council in 1952.

The six-bedroom house has been in its current ownership for 27 years.

Bed and breakfast accommodation is currently offered in the house at £125 a night.

It is now on the market with KFH for £2.75 million.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
This article on a map
Map
More to read
Related forum discussions
February at a glance
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
See what's on in March 2020...
Keep up with SE1 news

We have three email newsletters for you to choose from:

Daily Weekly Monthly
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour