Free sport for Waterloo residents thanks to new funding

Zumba, urban croquet, tennis and running are just some of the physical activities that people in the Waterloo area will be able to take part in, thanks to a major Sport England grant awarded to local charity Oasis Hub Waterloo.

The funding, worth £125,901, has been awarded by Sport England's Family Fund and will help local families in the Waterloo area to be more active and spend quality time together.

The Oasis Hub Waterloo team is currently asking local people what kind of activity they would like to see on offer before putting together their activity plan.

"Families have begun to share lots of ideas with us about of the type of sport and physical activity they'd like to do in various local urban spaces," said Simon Butler, sports Project manager at Oasis Hub Waterloo.

"These range from running clubs to Zumba and urban croquet to tennis. We'll work alongside the local community to make sure these projects become a reality."

Many of the activities will be free of charge and delivered in partnership with other organisations using local venues. The activities will start from Easter 2020 onwards with many scheduled for the summer months to make best use of outdoor locations.

Sport England's Family Fund aims to support families with children to get active together rather than focus on the child alone, which traditional services tend to do, leaving adults on the side lines.

"This is a neat fit with the ethos of Oasis," added Simon Butler.

"We are passionate about the wellbeing of our whole community. We want to make sure the healthier option is always the easier option when it comes to enjoying sport and physical activity. It should be part of everyday community life and the more fun, the better."

Mike Diaper, executive director for children and young people at Sport England, said: "Getting active is often about finding a sport or other physical activity that's right for you and fits in with your life. And we know that sport and physical activity not only boosts physical and mental health, but can also help promote a sense of community and togetherness too.

"We're delighted to be partnering with Oasis Hub Waterloo to provide a range of fun and accessible activities which get families playing together and having fun."

• If you have ideas for a sport or physical activity in the Waterloo area or want to be part of the Sport England project, contact Simon Butler at [email protected] or call 020 7921 4205 or 07812 452533.