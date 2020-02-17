Off-duty policeman found guilty of common assault at Waterloo

A serving police officer has been fined by magistrates after he was found guilty of common assault at Waterloo Station.

The court heard that on Thursday 14 March 2019, while off duty, 48-year-0ld PC Andrew Smit assaulted a woman following an argument at Waterloo station.

Following a one-day trial on Thursday 13 February 2020, he was found guilty of the offence and ordered to pay £1680 in fines.

PC Smith remains on restricted administrative duties with the British Transport Police.



Now that criminal proceedings have been completed, a misconduct process will begin.