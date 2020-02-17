London SE1 community website

Off-duty policeman found guilty of common assault at Waterloo

Monday 17 February 2020
London SE1 website team

A serving police officer has been fined by magistrates after he was found guilty of common assault at Waterloo Station.

The court heard that on Thursday 14 March 2019, while off duty, 48-year-0ld PC Andrew Smit assaulted a woman following an argument at Waterloo station.

Following a one-day trial on Thursday 13 February 2020, he was found guilty of the offence and ordered to pay £1680 in fines.

PC Smith remains on restricted administrative duties with the British Transport Police.

Now that criminal proceedings have been completed, a misconduct process will begin.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
This article on a map
Map
February at a glance
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
See what's on in March 2020...
Keep up with SE1 news

We have three email newsletters for you to choose from:

Daily Weekly Monthly
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour