South Bank’s IBM building: plans submitted for extension & revamp

Plans to refurbish and extend the IBM building on the South Bank have been submitted to Lambeth Council.

Architects Allford Hall Monaghan Morris were commissioned by the building's Dubai-based owners to draw up plans to extend and modernise the existing offices.

The IBM building dates from 1983 and – like its neighbour the National Theatre – was designed by Sir Denys Lasdun.

"We are delighted to have submitted a planning application to Lambeth Council for the extension and modernisation of 76-78 Upper Ground on the South Bank," said Abdulla Al Gurg of Wolfe Commercial Properties Southbank Ltd.

"Designed by Stirling Prize-winning architects Alford Hall Monaghan Morris, the proposals will revitalise this iconic building and help maintain the South Bank as one of London's most vibrant places to live, work and visit."

The addition of two extra office floors to the riverside portion of the building has been designed to work around the protected view towards St Paul's Cathedral from Westminster Pier which cuts through the site.

The scheme includes new restaurants and cafes facing onto The Queen's Walk and the river.

The IBM building has been on Lambeth's 'local list' of buildings of architectural and historic interest for a decade.

The building was formerly owned by Lord Sugar's Amsprop firm.

• See planning application 20/00492/FUL.