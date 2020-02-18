Stoney Street: new drop-off point for unwanted children’s books

A letterbox where unwanted children's books can be deposited for redistribution to youngsters with few books of their own has been installed in a Stoney Street railway arch.

The London Children's Book Project is a charity which collects, cleans and redistributes books for children. It was founded by west London mother Liberty Venn.

The project now has its own letterbox in one of the Stoney Street railway arches south of Clink Street and north of Winchester Walk, where contractors Wates Group are currently working to transform the former Vinopolis attraction into the Borough Yards retail venue.

Parents are invited to use the letterbox to deposit books that their children have grown out of.