London SE1 community website

TfL proposing segregated cycle lanes on Old Kent Road

Wednesday 19 February 2020
London SE1 website team

A public consultation could be launched later this year by Transport for London on plans to introduce segregated cycle lanes and improved bus lanes along the Old Kent Road.

TfL proposing segregated cycle lanes on Old Kent Road

"What we're doing is working with TfL to try to really change the environment around there and make it much easier and much more pleasant and safer for cyclists to move around the area – and for pedestrians and people walking to move around," said Southwark Council senior regeneration manager Tim Cutts at a recent meeting of the borough's environment scrutiny commission.

"So we're working on a redesign of the Old Kent Road corridor to introduce segregated cycle lanes on either side and to introduce continuous bus lanes to improve reliability on buses."

Early proposals for a scheme driven by TfL's 'Healthy Streets' approach were presented to local residents at an Old Kent Road Forum meeting in October 2018, but a formal public consultation is not expected until later this year.

According to a response published on TfL's freedom of information disclosure log earlier this month, "TfL is currently undertaking modelling work on options for the Healthy Streets scheme".

TfL added: "Before we can go out to formal public consultation on the Healthy Streets scheme we will need to have completed this modelling work together with other assessments and secure various approvals. Consultation is therefore unlikely to take place before Summer 2020."

The most recent draft of Southwark Council's Old Kent Road area action (OKR AAP) plan puts the cost of cycling and bus lane improvements on Old Kent Road at £60 million.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
This article on a map
Map
More to read
Related forum discussions
February at a glance
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
See what's on in March 2020...
Keep up with SE1 news

We have three email newsletters for you to choose from:

Daily Weekly Monthly
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour