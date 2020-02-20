London SE1 community website

Fire at Tamesis Dock floating bar on Albert Embankment

Thursday 20 February 2020
London SE1 website team

Firefighters were called to reports of smoke coming from a floating bar moored on Albert Embankment on Thursday lunchtime. Luckily, London's fire boats are based nearby and Lambeth Fire Station is just across the road.

Picture from 2010 showing the Dutch barge moored on Albert Embankment

Part of the 1930s Dutch barge was damaged by the fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire brigade was called at 1.27pm and the fire was under control an hour later.

Three fire engines from Lambeth, Brixton and Soho fire stations and a fire rescue unit from Croydon Fire Station were on the scene.

The brigade's fire boat from the adjacent Lambeth River Fire Station was also in attendance to support the land-based crews..

