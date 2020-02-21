London SE1 community website

Strike action brings Bakerloo line to near standstill

Friday 21 February 2020
London SE1 website team

The Bakerloo line at Elephant & Castle, Lambeth North and Waterloo had only a very intermittent service on Friday as drivers took strike action over timetable changes.

Strike action brings Bakerloo line to near standstill
Trains at London Road depot during the strike

The RMT union called two 24-hour strikes beginning at midday on Friday and midday on Sunday, with widespread disruption expected throughout the weekend.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "Drivers voted overwhelmingly for action in this dispute which is all about the management imposing timetable changes on the Bakerloo line without any serious recognition of the stress impact on the operators expected to implement them.

"We hoped we were making headway in talks with LU but our reps have now taken the view that the progress has been too little and too slow.

"The bottom line is that you cannot place intolerable stress and pressure on tube drivers that impacts on their safety-critical role and that is what this dispute is all about. The union remains available for talks."

Nick Dent, London Underground's director of line operations, said: "We apologise to our customers for the disruption that this strike will cause on the Bakerloo line.

"We have met with the RMT on several occasions to outline the steps we have taken to address their concerns with the current timetable, and we have committed to introducing a new timetable next month to resolve these concerns."

In addition to the Bakerloo line strike, there is no service on the Northern line Bank branch – via Elephant & Castle, Borough and London Bridge – this weekend due to engineering works.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
This article on a map
Map
More to read
Related forum discussions
February at a glance
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
See what's on in March 2020...
Keep up with SE1 news

We have three email newsletters for you to choose from:

Daily Weekly Monthly
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour