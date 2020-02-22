London SE1 community website

Carnival comes to Elephant & Castle

Saturday 22 February 2020
London SE1 website team

It's carnival time in much of the world, and shoppers at the Elephant & Castle Shopping Centre got to experience a little of what the season has to offer in Colombia, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Bolivia.

On Saturday afternoon the procession around the shopping centre's upper level featured traditional dances from Latin America, performed by Yurupari Grupo Folklorico (Colombia), Expresión Inca (Peru), Dominicanos en Acción (Dominican Republic) and Caporales Centristas San Miguel (Bolivia).

The centre – which will be 55 years old next month – is due to close at the end of July.

