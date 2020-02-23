London SE1 community website

SE1’s replica of Trafalgar Square fourth plinth reduced to rubble

Sunday 23 February 2020
London SE1 website team

It's been an unlikely fixture of a dead-end side street in SE1 for the past nine years, but the full-size replica of Trafalgar Square's empty fourth plinth in County Street has now been demolished.

SE1’s replica of Trafalgar Square fourth plinth reduced to rubble
The artwork pictured in 2012
SE1’s replica of Trafalgar Square fourth plinth reduced to rubble
The pile of rubble on Sunday 22 February

Stephen Hall's artwork – entitled Phantom – was installed in 2011 outside the Cul de Sac Gallery.

A year later a mini garden was created at the foot of the plinth.

In 2013 the piece was replicated in Munich's Wittelsbacherplatz as part of a public art festival.

"We wanted to bring a bit of contemporary art and the high-end culture that Trafalgar Square promotes right here into County Street, to the New Kent Road and the Elephant & Castle, and to do our bit to promote the regeneration of the area," Stephen Hall told us in a 2012 interview.

But with the Cul de Sac Gallery's lease expiring at the end of February, the artwork has now been reduced to a pile of rubble.

• There is more on the County Street fourth plinth in the Winter 2020 issue of Southwark Council's The Elephant Magazine.

Comments

View related forum thread

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
This article on a map
Map
More to read
Related forum discussions
February at a glance
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
See what's on in March 2020...
Keep up with SE1 news

We have three email newsletters for you to choose from:

Daily Weekly Monthly
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour