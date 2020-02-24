London SE1 community website

Blackfriars Road reopens to traffic after month-long closure

Monday 24 February 2020
London SE1 website team

Blackfriars Road - and Cycleway 6 - have reopened after a month-long closure for Thames Water works.

The month-long Blackfriars Road closure was lifted early on Saturday morning.

Buses on routes 40, 63 and N89 have now returned to their normal route.

For Thames Water, there was more scrutiny than usual of their work as the site is directly overlooked by the headquarters of Transport for London at Palestra.

The Cut and Union Street remain closed whilst Thames Water continue to make repairs, more than a month after the original burst water main.

