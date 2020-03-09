Firefighters tackle blaze at Two Fifty One tower

Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters were called to a fire at a flat in a skyscraper near Elephant & Castle on Sunday evening.

Part of a flat on the 25th floor of the Two Fifty One tower was damaged by the blaze.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The London Fire Brigade was called at 6.05pm and the fire was under control by 6.50pm.

The Two Fifty One tower is at the junction of Southwark Bridge Road and Newington Causeway.

Fire crews from Dowgate, Lambeth, Old Kent Road, Dockhead and Whitechapel fire stations were at the scene.