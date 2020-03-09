London SE1 community website

Tower Bridge boss up for Tourism Superstar award

Monday 9 March 2020
London SE1 website team

The man who runs Tower Bridge is in the running for a top tourism award, having been nominated by local business improvement district Team London Bridge.

Tower Bridge boss up for Tourism Superstar award

Chris Earlie, head of Tower Bridge (the modern-day Bridge Master), is one of 10 finalists in with a chance of winning VisitEngland's annual Tourism Superstar competition, supported by The Mirror.

Now in its 9th year, Tourism Superstar recognises unsung heroes who go far beyond the call of duty to ensure visitors in their area have a great experience.

Chris Earlie said: "What an honour to be one of this year's finalists. I am enormously grateful to be considered and feel this is testament to our achievements at Tower Bridge over recent years, including huge improvements in accessibility and inclusivity, and a real focus on telling the stories of the local community and our 'fairy-tale castle on the river' to a global audience!"

Chris Earlie was nominated by Team London Bridge, the business improvement district which helps local attractions, retailers and hospitality businesses to bring visitors to the London Bridge area.

Nadia Broccardo, chief executive of Team London Bridge, said: "In his time at Tower Bridge, Chris has opened up this world-famous attraction to all parts of the community, making it a true cultural hub for the London Bridge area.

"From autism-friendly events and providing facilities for visitors with dogs, to their £1 ticket offer for local residents, his innovation and dedication has allowed thousands of people to enjoy this UK landmark who otherwise would not have."

Visitors to Tower Bridge and people in the local area are being encouraged to vote for Chris on the Mirror's voting page between 7 March and 21 April 2020.

The winner will be announced on Saturday 25 April.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
This article on a map
Map
More to read
Related forum discussions
March at a glance
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031 
See what's on in April 2020...
Keep up with SE1 news

We have three email newsletters for you to choose from:

Daily Weekly Monthly
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour