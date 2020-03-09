Tower Bridge boss up for Tourism Superstar award

The man who runs Tower Bridge is in the running for a top tourism award, having been nominated by local business improvement district Team London Bridge.

Chris Earlie, head of Tower Bridge (the modern-day Bridge Master), is one of 10 finalists in with a chance of winning VisitEngland's annual Tourism Superstar competition, supported by The Mirror.

Now in its 9th year, Tourism Superstar recognises unsung heroes who go far beyond the call of duty to ensure visitors in their area have a great experience.

Chris Earlie said: "What an honour to be one of this year's finalists. I am enormously grateful to be considered and feel this is testament to our achievements at Tower Bridge over recent years, including huge improvements in accessibility and inclusivity, and a real focus on telling the stories of the local community and our 'fairy-tale castle on the river' to a global audience!"

Chris Earlie was nominated by Team London Bridge, the business improvement district which helps local attractions, retailers and hospitality businesses to bring visitors to the London Bridge area.

Nadia Broccardo, chief executive of Team London Bridge, said: "In his time at Tower Bridge, Chris has opened up this world-famous attraction to all parts of the community, making it a true cultural hub for the London Bridge area.

"From autism-friendly events and providing facilities for visitors with dogs, to their £1 ticket offer for local residents, his innovation and dedication has allowed thousands of people to enjoy this UK landmark who otherwise would not have."

Visitors to Tower Bridge and people in the local area are being encouraged to vote for Chris on the Mirror's voting page between 7 March and 21 April 2020.

The winner will be announced on Saturday 25 April.