Accessible ‘Changing Places’ toilet open at Imperial War Museum

Monday 16 March 2020
A brand new Changing Places toilet has opened at the Imperial War Museum. The Changing Places toilet is a safe and accessible space for visitors who are unable to use standard toilets.

An estimated 250,000 people are unable to use standard toilets, with the number increasing rapidly. People who require a Changing Places toilet include those with profound and multiple disabilities whether physical or learning, such as muscle-wasting conditions, cerebral palsy, or those who have suffered major physical trauma, or a stroke.

Living with conditions and disabilities such as these often require more space as well as suitable, specialist equipment such as a changing bench and hoist in order to use the toilet safely and in comfort.

The dire need for more Changing Places toilets across London is highlighted in the Mayor of London's Plan, in which Mayor of London Sadiq Khan calls for more fully accessible toilets to be built across the capital, opening up London to as many people as possible. In last week's Budget, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced a £30 million investment for Changing Places toilets.

Laura Crean, Assistant Director, Strategy and Governance, said: "We are delighted to be opening a brand new Changing Places toilet at IWM London.

"This new facility will ensure that we have adequate, clean and safe facilities for all of IWM London's visitors and will therefore substantially improve the visitor experience to our museum.

"IWM is committed to removing and reducing barriers to make IWM open to everyone, whether those barriers are cultural, social, attitudinal, physical or educational.

"Installing a Changing Places toilet at IWM London is one step forward to reducing those barriers."

