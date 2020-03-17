Peter John to stay on as Southwark leader amid COVID-19 crisis

Cllr Peter John has announced that he has delayed his resignation as leader of Southwark Council and chair of capital-wide body London Councils to ensure continuity of response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Cllr John announced last month that he was stepping down after 10 years at the helm of the Labour-held borough.
He posted on Twitter on Tuesday morning: "Given the unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 crisis I have agreed to stay in post as leader of Southwark Council and chair of London Councils beyond 25th March, and to help my successors to ensure our plans are robust & working and our communities safe."
Cllr John, who represents Champion Hill ward, was due to trigger a by-election to be held on the same day as the now-postponed City Hall elections in early May.
A new council leader had been expected to be formally elected next Wednesday.
