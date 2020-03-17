Lambeth Council: face-to-face services reduced

Face-to-face services for residents in Lambeth are being reduced as some council staff self-isolate.



The council has laid out its plans amid the Coronavirus outbreak, including staff working from home, upping the amount of cleaning in council buildings, and giving out hand sanitiser to workers.

It also announced changes to services  children's centres are likely to close or be reduced in numbers, and residents are being warned not to come into the Lambeth Civic Centre unless it is "absolutely necessary".

Copies of birth, marriage and death certificates will be "significantly" delayed.

"We are working hard to minimise disruption to our services as a result of coronavirus, however in some cases services may be disrupted due to staff absence or official advice from the government.

"We have initiated our pandemic coordination group to monitor the situation and coordinate the response across the council and we are working closely with our NHS partners.

"Where possible, we are encouraging staff to work from home

"We are increasing the cleaning frequency across all of our buildings and are providing supplies like hand sanitiser to help staff clean their hands regularly," according to the council.

The Civic Centre remains open but residents are warned to ring if possible and only to attend in person "if absolutely necessary".

"We are not currently offering document scanning services, so if you have been asked to provide documentation please share this with us by scanning or photographing at home.

"Lambeth Registration Service is currently offering a reduced service as some staff are self-isolating.

"All pre-booked services will be honoured.

"Please note, there may be a delay in you being seen when you arrive.

"If you have ordered a copy certificate, there will be a significant delay in you receiving the item.

"We would ask you for your patience whilst we work through the orders," according to the council update.