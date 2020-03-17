London SE1 community website

Firefighters tackle blaze on Bermondsey’s Harold Estate

Tuesday 17 March 2020
London SE1 website team

Three adults and two children were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a ground floor flat on the Harold Estate in Bermondsey on Monday evening.

Firefighters tackle blaze on Bermondsey’s Harold Estate

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the ground floor flat on the Harold Estate off Page's Walk in Bermondsey.

Three adults and two children left the building before firefighters arrived. They were treated on scene after suffering from smoke inhalation.

The fire brigade was called at 6.18pm and the fire was under control by 7.02pm. Fire crews from Old Kent Road, Peckham, New Cross and Deptford fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is believed to have involved an electrical supply.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
March at a glance
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031 
See what's on in April 2020...
Keep up with SE1 news

We have three email newsletters for you to choose from:

Daily Weekly Monthly
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour