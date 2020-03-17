Firefighters tackle blaze on Bermondsey’s Harold Estate

Three adults and two children were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a ground floor flat on the Harold Estate in Bermondsey on Monday evening.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the ground floor flat on the Harold Estate off Page's Walk in Bermondsey.

Three adults and two children left the building before firefighters arrived. They were treated on scene after suffering from smoke inhalation.

The fire brigade was called at 6.18pm and the fire was under control by 7.02pm. Fire crews from Old Kent Road, Peckham, New Cross and Deptford fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is believed to have involved an electrical supply.