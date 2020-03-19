London SE1 community website

Mayor: ‘30-day antiviral disinfectant’ tested at Waterloo Tube

Thursday 19 March 2020
James Hatts

A "longer-lasting 30-day antiviral disinfectant" has been piloted at Waterloo Station this week according to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, as he pledges to protect the working conditions of TfL contract cleaners.

Mayor: ‘30-day antiviral disinfectant’ tested at Waterloo Tube

Speaking at Mayor's Question Time on Thursday, Mr Khan said that Transport for London had put special measures in place to safeguard the pay and conditions of cleaners workin on the transport network.

"One of the reasons why we've made sure that ABM – the contractor that employs our cleaners – gives them the right salary, if they're off is because I consider them essential [workers]," he said.

"We've enhanced our cleaning regime on TfL to using antiviral antibacterial disinfectant that they use in hospitals.

"Who's doing it? Not me. It's cleaners.

"We've tested a longer-lasting 30-day antiviral disinfectant.

"We have piloted it this week in Waterloo, we're going to hopefully roll it out, because the public transport system will need stay open to help the essential workers.

"That cleaning job that needs to be done has been done by cleaners.

"I have a huge respect for our cleaners and for the work they do.

"And they're essential to keeping our city as safe as we can."

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
March at a glance
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031 
See what's on in April 2020...
Keep up with SE1 news

We have three email newsletters for you to choose from:

Daily Weekly Monthly
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour