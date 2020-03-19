Elephant & Castle Shopping Centre: no change yet to closure plan

The owner of the Elephant & Castle Shopping Centre says that it is currently sticking to its plan to shut the building at the end of July, even though it contains two supermarkets and two pharmacies which could be vital during the COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier this year Delancey announced plans to shut the building on 30 July to proceed with redevelopment of the site.

Given the COVID-19 crisis – and the possibility that the new temporary shops for displaced traders being built in Castle Square might not be ready in time – we asked the company whether it was sticking to this plan.

Delancey told us: "As it stands, we are moving forward with our original timescales for closing the shopping centre and opening Castle Square.

"The two supermarkets currently remain open, and alongside our wider project team, we will continue to monitor the government guidance on a daily basis to ensure we are always following the correct and responsible course of action.

"Our main priority has always been, and continues to be, the health and safety of the onsite team, local residents, businesses and visitors to the Elephant & Castle Shopping Centre.

"We will share immediate updates should there be any changes."

The centre's tenants include a Co-op food store, a branch of Iceland and Boots and Superdrug pharmacies. These four stores are likely to play an important role during the COVID-19 crisis.

The 'Up the Elephant' campaigners – who are pushing for additional affordable housing and a better deal for small traders – have this week reached their £3,000 crowdfunding target to take their legal challenge to the planning permission for Delancey's scheme to the Court of Appeal

Their judicial review of the decision to grant planning permission for the redevelopment of the site failed. Mr Justice Dove's judgment was handed down in the High Court just before Christmas.