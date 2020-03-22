Borough Market: don’t come in groups and don’t hang around

Borough Market has issued new guidance to shoppers to keep traders and the public safe during the COVID-19 emergency.

Some of the produce at Borough Market on Thursday this week

Posters advising on social distancing have been put up around the market

Borough Market remains open from Monday to Saturday during the usual trading hours.

"If you live near the market or are still required to come to work in the vicinity, think of us as your alternative open air supermarket, well stocked with fresh produce and other essential foods," said Borough Market in an email to customers.

Market bosses are putting an emphasis on serving people who live within walking distance of the market – or are required to work nearby – to avoid generating extra trips on public transport.

In advice to customers that would have been unthinkable just days ago, shoppers are now asked to "come, shop and leave" and avoid chatting with the traders.

Any takeaway food purchased should be consumed at home: "Please don't linger to eat anything you buy here, no matter how nice a day it is."

There's also a plea to avoid coming to the market in groups: "The fewer bodies here, the safer everyone will be."

Finally, them market advises customers to "Keep your distance, but be kind and don't be afraid to share a nod and a smile. We're all in this together, after all."

For those unable to reach the market on foot or bicycle, a London-wide delivery service is also on offer.