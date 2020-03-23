Brigade tackles Bermondsey balcony blaze

London SE1 community website

Monday 23 March 2020
London SE1 website team

Around 25 firefighters were called to Abbey Street in Bermondsey on Saturday morning to tackle a fire on a fifth floor balcony.

Household waste on a fifth floor balcony was alight. Three people left the building before the brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 0809 and the fire was under control by 0851.

Crews from Dockhead, Old Kent Road, Dowgate, Whitechapel and Shadwell fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Abbey Street was closed to traffic for a time.

