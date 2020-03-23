Teenager robbed of electric scooter and AirPods on Thameslink train

Do you recognise this man? Officers investigating a robbery on a Thameslink train to Elephant & Castle are keen to talk to him.

At about midday on Wednesday 25 February, the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was on a train from West Sutton when a man asked to see his AirPod earphones.



He put them into his jacket pocket and then asked to see the victim's electric scooter. When the victim declined, the man pulled it from him and told him he had a knife on him.



The man left the train at Elephant & Castle with the electric scooter and earphones.



Officers from the British Transport Police believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.



If you recognise him or witnessed what happened please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2000018769.



Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.