NCP giving free parking to NHS staff at Snowsfields multi-storey

Monday 23 March 2020
Staff at Guy's Hospital - and other NHS workers - can park for free at the NCP multi-storey car park in Snowsfields during the COVID-19 crisis.

NCP is offering free parking to NHS staff to enable them to get to work when public transport is reduced.

NCP's London Bridge multi-storey car park at the corner of Snowsfields and Kipling Street is a short walk from Guy's Hospital.

"We salute you NHS, from the bottom of our hearts and want to thank you sincerely for all the work you are doing," said Jonathan Scott, chief executive officer of NCP.

"We hope this gesture helps you focus on your incredible work, and not have to worry about train times and transport restrictions."

NHS workers can take advantage of this offer directly via the NCP website and pre-book their space each time they need to park.

The offer is at over 150 locations across the UK and available to book any time up to an hour before arrival into the car park.

The offer will run until the end of April, when the situation will then be reviewed.

NCP already offers discounted rates for NHS workers all year round in many of its car parks located near a hospital.

