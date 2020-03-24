Lambeth hands decision-making to chief executive Andrew Travers

Lambeth Council's leader Jack Hopkins has approved measures to hand powers normally held by elected politicians to the borough's chief executive Andrew Travers.

Lambeth chief executive Andrew Travers will have delegated authority from the council leader during the COVID-19 emergency

Mr Travers has been given powers to "take such decisions as are required to enable the council to respond effectively and appropriate to the COVID-19 emergency".

The council report signed off by Cllr Hopkins notes that "the council will need to respond quickly and effectively to situations as they arise in order to meet its obligations to protect life, contain and mitigate the impact of the emergency and to create the conditions needed for an eventual return to normality."

The council's monitoring officer has also agreed to waive the usual requirement for details of major expenditure or "important and sensitive" decisions to be published at least five days in advance.