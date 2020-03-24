Army delivers PPE to St Thomas' Hospital

Soldiers have delivered supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) to St Thomas' Hospital to help medical staff treating COVID-19 patients.
The Ministry of Defence says that fifty members of armed forces personnel have begun assisting the NHS with the distribution and delivery of PPE.
The number of personnel is likely to be increased to 250 when the programme is running at full capacity.
