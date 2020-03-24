London SE1 community website

Army delivers PPE to St Thomas' Hospital

Tuesday 24 March 2020
London SE1 website team

Soldiers have delivered supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) to St Thomas' Hospital to help medical staff treating COVID-19 patients.

Army delivers PPE to St Thomas' Hospital
The Army unloading supplies at St Thomas' on Tuesday. (MOD Crown Copyright)

The Ministry of Defence says that fifty members of armed forces personnel have begun assisting the NHS with the distribution and delivery of PPE.

The number of personnel is likely to be increased to 250 when the programme is running at full capacity.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
March at a glance
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031 
See what's on in April 2020...
Keep up with SE1 news

We have three email newsletters for you to choose from:

Daily Weekly Monthly
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour