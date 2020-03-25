London SE1 community website

Waterloo Foodbank launches crowdfund appeal

Wednesday 25 March 2020
London SE1 website team

An SE1-based foodbank that has seen a sharp rise in demand since the COVID-19 crisis began has launched a crowdfund appeal to ensure it can keep on feeding the most needy people in our part of London.


The Waterloo Foodbank is based at the Oasis Centre in Kennington Road and its local partners include St John's Waterloo and St George the Martyr in the Borough.

"The Waterloo Foodbank provides emergency food supplies and support for local people who are experiencing a crisis," explains manager Rebekah Gibson.

"That might be delays in their benefits or loss of a job or an illness that means that they can no longer afford to buy food for themselves or their families.

"And so we support by working with referral partners to make sure people can access emergency food that they need."

Unsurprisingly the COVID-19 emergency has seen a big rise in demand for the foodbank's services: "In the last few months, we've been giving food to around 350 people per month. However we gave food to 300 people just last week alone."

"We're seeing a real increase in need. We have been over the last couple of years anyway but that sharply increased last week."

The foodbank has had to respond to this extra pressure with a diminished band of helpers: "We have some volunteers who are in isolation and currently are unable to come in and lots of our volunteer pool are over 70 or in another vulnerable group," explains Rebekah.

"We've been having to adapt with the volunteers that we've got available. We've obviously been having to adapt our model.

"Normally, we put a lot of value on trying to give people dignity and to give them extra support, a cup of tea and a listening ear, but we've had to change to just giving people the emergency food at the door and just trying to keep safe distances between people."

Rebekah explains how local people can help the foodbank at this time: "We have launched a fundraising campaign through Crowdfunder, which Lambeth Council have very kindly said they will match fund up to £5,000. So we'd encourage people if they are in a position where they can to donate towards that that would really help us.

"And we're very fortunate that we've been inundated with volunteer requests from the local community, but we will be needing volunteers in the coming weeks so people can get in touch with us and we will chat with them and add them to our list of potential volunteers."

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
March at a glance
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031 
See what's on in April 2020...
Keep up with SE1 news

We have three email newsletters for you to choose from:

Daily Weekly Monthly
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour