Thames Clippers suspends riverbus service

Thames Clippers have announced that they are suspending their riverbus service in response to a "significant drop in passenger demand".

The company had already reduced its services to run during weekday rush hours only, but a total shutdown is now proposed.

"Further to a significant drop in passenger demand in recent days, following UK government's direction to travel only when absolutely necessary, from Saturday 28 March 2020 we will temporarily be suspending all Thames Clippers services until further notice," said chief executive and co-founder Sean Collins.

"This decision has not been taken lightly. However, at this time, as a privately owned business, it is no longer viable for us to continue to run our services.

"Over the past week, services have been increasingly reduced to keep in line with the latest travel guidance, whilst being mindful of doing all that was possible to continue to support those Thames Clippers customers for whom commuting to work is critical.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation, and will reinstate our service to keep London moving as soon as it is safe to do so.

"We are asking our season ticket holders to visit www.thamesclippers.com/contact-us for full details of how we are supporting them at this time."

The company serves Waterloo, Bankside and London Bridge City piers in SE1.