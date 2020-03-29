London SE1 community website

10,000 COVID-19 test kits sent to Guy’s and St Thomas' from China

Sunday 29 March 2020
London SE1 website team

10,000 test kits for COVID-19 have been donated to Guy's and St Thomas' by alumni of the Peking University HSBC Business School.

10,000 COVID-19 test kits sent to Guy’s and St Thomas' from China

Eleven board members of the Oxford-based Peking University HSBC Business School UK Campus dispatched 10,000 test kits from China to Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust last week.

These newly developed test kits can diagnose the coronavirus within 15 minutes.

The boxes carry labels with the slogan "One World, One Fight" to underline the importance of international cooperation to tackle COVID-19.

According to the business school, the donation of the test kits has been supported and facilitated by HM Revenue and Customs, King's College London and Peking University Alumni Association in the UK.

The donors has been named as:

Dai Xinmin, Huashi Pharma Holdings Co.,Ltd
Li Sufang, Shenzhen Esson New Energy Group
Li Wanshun, Henan Zhenghua Holdings Co.,Ltd
Liang Bing, Shenzhen Zhongtiecheng Industrial Development Co.,Ltd
Miao Yan, Shenzhen Click Technology Co.,Ltd
Tang Zhengyu, Shenzhen Esson New Energy Group
Wang Junlong, Jiujiang Dechang Industrial Development Co.,Ltd
Wang Wei, Shenzhen Changrun Asset Management Co.,Ltd
Xu Zelin, Shenzhen Zhelin Investment Co.,Ltd
Zhang Yidan, Shenzhen Qianhai Lukai Investment Co.,Ltd
Zhou Nan, Shenzhen Jinjin Industrial Development Co.,Ltd

