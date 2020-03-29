10,000 COVID-19 test kits sent to Guy’s and St Thomas' from China

10,000 test kits for COVID-19 have been donated to Guy's and St Thomas' by alumni of the Peking University HSBC Business School.

Eleven board members of the Oxford-based Peking University HSBC Business School UK Campus dispatched 10,000 test kits from China to Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust last week.

These newly developed test kits can diagnose the coronavirus within 15 minutes.



The boxes carry labels with the slogan "One World, One Fight" to underline the importance of international cooperation to tackle COVID-19.

According to the business school, the donation of the test kits has been supported and facilitated by HM Revenue and Customs, King's College London and Peking University Alumni Association in the UK.

The donors has been named as:

Dai Xinmin, Huashi Pharma Holdings Co.,Ltd

Li Sufang, Shenzhen Esson New Energy Group

Li Wanshun, Henan Zhenghua Holdings Co.,Ltd

Liang Bing, Shenzhen Zhongtiecheng Industrial Development Co.,Ltd

Miao Yan, Shenzhen Click Technology Co.,Ltd

Tang Zhengyu, Shenzhen Esson New Energy Group

Wang Junlong, Jiujiang Dechang Industrial Development Co.,Ltd

Wang Wei, Shenzhen Changrun Asset Management Co.,Ltd

Xu Zelin, Shenzhen Zhelin Investment Co.,Ltd

Zhang Yidan, Shenzhen Qianhai Lukai Investment Co.,Ltd

Zhou Nan, Shenzhen Jinjin Industrial Development Co.,Ltd