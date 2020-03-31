London SE1 community website

Southwark: deliveries of new bins and recycling bags suspended

Tuesday 31 March 2020
Grainne Cuffe, Local Democracy Reporter

Southwark Council is no longer delivering new bins or bags because it does not have enough staff amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Southwark: deliveries of new bins and recycling bags suspended

Deliveries will start again "as soon as possible," according to the council.

A spokesperson said staff taking sick leave was behind the move.

It comes shortly after the council shut its waste and recycling centre to the public last week.

Waste collection is continuing but with "some delays," and residents are warned rubbish could be collected one day later than normal.

According to the council's website: "The Council has suspended waste container deliveries until further notice, due to reduced staffing levels as a result of sickness absence and the need to use our available staff to prioritise the most important waste collection services.

"This suspension includes new bins and bags for all collection services.

"We will restore deliveries as soon as possible and will provide updates on our website as the situation changes.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause and will aim to prioritise existing requests in the coming weeks, where resources are available.

"If you have previously made a request for delivery of bins or bags, this may take a number of weeks before we're able to make your delivery.

"We can prioritise a small number of deliveries for new properties or other obviously urgent needs, but will not replace damaged containers that can still be used, until deliveries are resumed.

"If you have an urgent need for a container, please send an email to [email protected] with details of why your request is urgent."

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
More to read
Related forum discussions
March at a glance
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031 
See what's on in May 2020...
Keep up with SE1 news

We have three email newsletters for you to choose from:

Daily Weekly Monthly
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour