Boarding school pupils make ‘thank you’ posters for NHS staff

Pupils at SE1's only boarding school - DLD College opposite St Thomas' Hospital - have displayed 'thank you' posters to acknowledge the work of NHS staff dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

DLD College London is a boarding and day school for pupils aged 14-19. Some students have been unable to return home and are staying at the school during the COVID-19 crisis.

Tuition and boarding at the college costs up to £58,000 a year.

DLD College London is part of the Alpha Plus Group which is owned by investment fund DV4, managed by Delancey, whose other assets include a share in the Elephant & Castle Shopping Centre.

