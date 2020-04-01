WHSmith at St Thomas' Hospital now stocks Sainsbury’s groceries

WHSmith has added a range of Sainsbury's groceries to the shelves of its St Thomas' Hospital branch to help NHS staff stock up on essentials.

The company announced on Tuesday: "We will be extending our grocery range in 80 of our hospital stores in partnership with Sainsbury's, to include essentials such as toilet roll, pasta and long -life food.

"We hope this goes some way to making life a little easier for these amazing people. Our NHS discount of 20 per cent also applies to Sainsbury's products in store."

The smaller WHSmith at Guy's Hospital already stocks a limited range of M&S groceries.