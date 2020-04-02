London SE1 community website

Bakerloo line extension in jeopardy due to COVID-19 crisis

Thursday 2 April 2020
James Hatts

Southwark Council leader Peter John has warned that big infrastructure projects like the Bakerloo line extension via the Old Kent Road could be in jeopardy as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

Cllr John was speaking on a property industry 'webinar' hosted by 3fox, the company that publishes Southwark's official regeneration magazine.

He said: "I'm really concerned that because of the massive spending the Government is undertaking as part of the response to the coronavirus, that we will lose some of the big infrastructure projects.

"Something dear to my heart – the Bakerloo line extension ... We cannot afford to lose that for London is my view."

He added: "Let's get back to that capital investment to make our country work better again in the future.

"Yes there will be things that we need to do as a result of the coronavirus, but let's not lose that sense of ambition."

During the webinar Cllr John also asked developers to make near-completed new homes – or vacant office space – available to councils for temporary residential use.

He also confirmed that Southwark would soon have arrangements in place for virtual meetings of its planning committee so that decisions on the borough's backlog of planning applications could be made whilst face-to-face meetings are impossible.

