London SE1 community website

Sainsbury’s launches bicycle delivery service to most of SE1

Thursday 2 April 2020
London SE1 website team

Sainsbury's has turned a convenience store at the north end of Blackfriars Bridge into a distribution hub offering deliveries by bicycle to addresses in a 3 kilometre radius, including most of SE1.

Sainsbury’s launches bicycle delivery service to most of SE1
The Blackfriars Station store - just across the river from SE1 - has been turned into a distribution hub for bicycle delivery
Sainsbury’s launches bicycle delivery service to most of SE1
Sainsbury's says Chop Chop will deliver within 3 kilometres of the New Bridge Street store. We have produced this map to indicate the likely extent of service.

Sainsbury's has turned its Blackfriars Station convenience store in New Bridge Street, which had temporarily closed, into its first 'dark' convenience store for the trial.

Supermarkets typically use 'dark stores' – which are not open to customers – to dispatch internet orders.

Local residents who might be self-isolating or unable to get to a store will be able to order a top-up shop of up to 20 grocery products – from a range of around 400 – through Sainsbury's Chop Chop app and have them delivered to their doorstep in as little as an hour.

There is a £4.99 delivery charge but Chop Chop is currently offering a promo code (FREECHOP) which gives free delivery on an order of more than £15.

The service is currently available to Londoners living within 3km of Blackfriars Bridge, but if the offer proves popular with customers, Sainsbury's says it will roll the Chop Chop service out to other closed Local stores in cities across the UK as well as London more widely.

A 3 km circle from New Bridge Street includes nearly all of SE1 and parts of SE11, SE16 and SE17.

Sainsbury's expects to be able to serve up to 3,500 customers a week from the one store and is working with its delivery partner to recruit more riders to help deliver orders.

"Demand for home delivery has reached unprecedented levels and we are doing all we can to find new ways to serve more of our customers," said Clodagh Moriarty, chief digital officer at Sainsbury's.

"We are pleased to use our Chop Chop service as an extension of our groceries online offer to enable our customers to quickly get food and other essential items delivered to their homes. While we are starting the trial in London we hope to be able to bring this fast delivery service to other cities in the UK very soon."

• See www.chopchopapp.co.uk for details

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
This article on a map
Map
More to read
Related forum discussions
April at a glance
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930 
See what's on in May 2020...
Keep up with SE1 news

We have three email newsletters for you to choose from:

Daily Weekly Monthly
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour