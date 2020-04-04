London SE1 community website

Royal Mail cuts Mandela Way public opening hours by 85 per cent

Saturday 4 April 2020
London SE1 website team

Royal Mail has announced that - due to the COVID-19 crisis - the enquiry office for SE1 and SE16 at Mandela Way will be open for just two hours a day, five days a week.

The enquiry office at the Southwark and Rotherhithe Delivery Office in Mandela Way is usually open seven days a week, with the public able to collect parcels during 69 hours each week.

From Monday 6 April, the office will be open to visitors for just 10 hours a week.

The new hours are 7am-9am on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

There will be no public access to the counter at Mandela Way on Wednesdays or Sundays.

Royal Mail says it is making the change "to protect the health and safety of our people and the general public".

The company says that it is temporarily extending the retention period to 30 calendar days before uncollected items held at the delivery office are returned to sender.

