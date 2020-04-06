London SE1 community website

Blackfriars Road Post Office closed until further notice

Monday 6 April 2020
London SE1 website team

The Post Office in Blackfriars Road is temporarily closed due to "unforeseen circumstances" - but PO bosses say they will "work to find a solution that will restore Post Office services".

Blackfriars Road Post Office closed until further notice

The closure of the Blackfriars Road Post Office comes almost exactly two years after the branch passed from state control to private management under ZCO Limited.

Post Office Ltd change manager Mohammed Islam has written to local representatives alerting them to the closure.

"We are writing to inform you that, regrettably, due to unforeseen circumstances the above branch closed temporarily on Monday 23 March 2020," he wrote.

"Currently it is unclear how long this branch will remain temporarily closed.

"The Coronavirus pandemic is clearly having a big impact on all businesses countrywide and things are changing daily, however we can assure you that we will continue to work to find a solution that will restore Post Office services to the local community."

SE1's other franchised post offices remain open, and the only Crown Post Office in the area – at London Bridge – is now open Monday-Friday 9am-3.30pm and 9am to 12.30pm on Saturdays.

Comments

Share your views in our forum

Share
The SE1 website is supported by people like you
Please join our membership scheme or sponsor an hour of local reporting so we can survive
This article on a map
Map
More to read
Related forum discussions
April at a glance
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930 
See what's on in May 2020...
Keep up with SE1 news

We have three email newsletters for you to choose from:

Daily Weekly Monthly
We are part of
Independent Community News Network
Follow us
/londonse1 on Facebook @SE1 on Twitter @londonse1 on Instagram se1website on YouTube se1website on Flickr @se1 on Periscope RSS
Email newsletter

For the latest local news and events direct to your inbox every Monday, you need our weekly email newsletter SE1 Direct.

7,000+ locals read it every week. Can you afford to miss out?

Read the latest issue before signing up

More to explore
Advertise with us
Archive
News archive from February 1999 to January 2001
Got a story for us?
Contact us with your tip-offs and story ideas.

© 1998-2020 Bankside Press Ltd.
Contact the editor
We use cookies. Read our privacy and data protection statement.
Proud members of the Independent Community News Network.

GET INVOLVED This website needs YOUR support to survive: join membership scheme or sponsor an hour