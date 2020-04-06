Blackfriars Road Post Office closed until further notice

The Post Office in Blackfriars Road is temporarily closed due to "unforeseen circumstances" - but PO bosses say they will "work to find a solution that will restore Post Office services".

The closure of the Blackfriars Road Post Office comes almost exactly two years after the branch passed from state control to private management under ZCO Limited.

Post Office Ltd change manager Mohammed Islam has written to local representatives alerting them to the closure.

"We are writing to inform you that, regrettably, due to unforeseen circumstances the above branch closed temporarily on Monday 23 March 2020," he wrote.

"Currently it is unclear how long this branch will remain temporarily closed.

"The Coronavirus pandemic is clearly having a big impact on all businesses countrywide and things are changing daily, however we can assure you that we will continue to work to find a solution that will restore Post Office services to the local community."

SE1's other franchised post offices remain open, and the only Crown Post Office in the area – at London Bridge – is now open Monday-Friday 9am-3.30pm and 9am to 12.30pm on Saturdays.