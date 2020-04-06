Boris Johnson in intensive care at St Thomas'

Prime minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care at St Thomas' Hospital - hours after he thanked the "brilliant" NHS staff who had been caring for him whilst he is being treated for COVID-19.

Boris Johnson was taken from Downing Street to St Thomas' Hospital on Sunday evening.

On Monday, he tweeted: "Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I'm still experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

"I'm in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.

"I'd like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain.

"Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives."

There was an extra police presence outside the hospital on Monday, and metal barriers had been erected around the perimeter of the site.

On Monday evening it was announced that he had been moved to the hospital's intensive care unit.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "Praying for the prime minister's swift recovery tonight. Guy's and St Thomas' has some of the finest medical staff in the world, and he couldn't be in safer hands."