Water-less in Waterloo after Leake Street leak

Some Waterloo residents were left without water on Wednesday whilst Thames Water engineers made repairs to a pipe in the Leake Street tunnel.
Six properties lost their water supply whilst Thames Water dug a trench in Leake Street.
The works have now been completed.
Leake Street runs below Waterloo Station from York Road to Lower Marsh. It is well-known as a venue for street art.
